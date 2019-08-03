|
COOKE, WILLIAM H.
of New Smyrna Beach, FL and formerly of Warwick passed away on August 1, 2019 in the Hospice Care Unit at Advent Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL. He was 92.
Bill is survived by a brother, Ronald Cooke, WFD Ret. of Warwick; two daughters, Patricia Ray (Brian) of Norfolk, MA & Susan Samerjan (John) of Princeton, NJ and a son, Scott Cooke (Nancy) of Warwick.
He was an insurance agent and former president of the Ted Barton Agency in Cranston. He also served as president of the Rhode Island Golf Association, the New England Golf Association, Potowomut Golf Club and the Independent Mutual Agents of New England.
Bill loved golf, even playing a few holes just last week. During his lifetime he worked tirelessly to promote junior golf and excelled in running golf tournaments for his favorite charities.
At his request, there will be no services. Donations in his memory made to: Button Hole, One Button Hole Drive Suite 1, Providence, RI 02909 (a non-profit initiative dedicated to providing a short course & teaching center focused on kids and "golf, the greatest game.") www.buttonhole.org or to Habitat for Humanity in New Smyrna Beach, FL (www.habitatsev.org) would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 3, 2019