Mills, Jr., William H.
William H. (Bill) Mills, Jr passed away peacefully at E. T. York Hospice in Gainesville, FL on August 9, 2019. Bill was 99 years old. He was born on November 2, 1919 in Boston MA. He lived in Pawtucket, RI for 35 years before moving to Port Charlotte FL in 1976.
Bill graduated from Arlington High (MA) where he played football and basebal. He captianed both teams in his senior year. Following high school Bill attended Coburn Classical Prep in Waterville, ME where he played football and baseball. Bill then went on to attend the College of Holy Cross (MA) where he played football and baseball. Following a successful career at Holy Cross Bill played professional baseball for the Philadelphia Athletics for Connie Mack from 1944-45. Bill also played several seasons for the New England Baseball League (Slaters) from 1946-50 while teaching Math and coaching baseball and football at Goff Jr. High in Pawtucket, RI.
After 30 years of teachng Bill retired with his wife Rita to Cape Cod for the summer months and Port Charlotte FL for the winter. On approximately 2004 he continued to live full time in Port Charlotte and lived until 2017 when he moved to Gainesville FL.
He was a member of the Pawtucket Teachers Alliance, a member of the Major League Baseball Players Association and lifetime member of the Pawtucket Lodge of Elks (#920).
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William H. Mills Sr and Mary (Mansfield), and his son William (Buster) Mills. Bill is survived by his wife of 37 years Rita L. Plamondon Osfield Mills, three daughters Christine Mills Knott (Adrian), Pamela Mills Reeves (Roger), Janice Mills Fitton (Patrick), stepsons John Osfield, Dr. Kenneth J. Osfield (Betty) and grandsons Mark and Scott Knott, Kyle and Ryan Reeves, Torin and Conar Fitton, Todd Osfield, Kyle Osfield, and granddaughter Emma Osfield, and 9 great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at Saint John Paul II Parish, 750 Central Ave, Pawtucket RI at 10:00 am on August 31, 2019.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2019