Palmer, William H. "Bill"
William H. Palmer, 75, of Naples, FL, formerly of North Kingstown, passed away on May 24, 2020, in Naples. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit naplesfuneralhome.com.
William H. Palmer, 75, of Naples, FL, formerly of North Kingstown, passed away on May 24, 2020, in Naples. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit naplesfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.