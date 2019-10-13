Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery
301 South County Trail
Exeter, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Renfrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Renfrew Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Renfrew Jr. Obituary
RENFREW, JR., WILLIAM H.
94, of Mansfield, MA and formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019 at Wingate at Norton, Norton, MA. He was the husband of the late Edna M. (Shulver) Renfrew.
Born in Central Falls, a son of the late William H. and Hazel M. (Clare) Renfrew, he had lived in Smithfield for 30 years and in Lincoln for over 20 years before moving to Mansfield, MA.
Mr. Renfrew was a Senior Vice President for Fleet National Bank before retiring in 1985.
He was a World War II Navy veteran and was a member of Jenks Lodge #24, F. & A.M., Pawtucket.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Joyce R. Collins and her husband, Brian of Mansfield, MA; one brother, John A. Renfrew of Cotuit, MA; two grandchildren, Jeffrey T. Collins and Dana L. Collins; two great granddaughters, Ava R. Collins and Madilyne Collins; and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late William H. Renfrew, III, and the brother of the late Russell Renfrew.
His Prayer Service, with military honors, will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Relatives and friends may gather at the parking lot at the Cemetery's Administration Building by 11:15 A.M. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Renfrew's memory to West River Hospice, 63 Kendrick Street, Needham, MA 02494 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now