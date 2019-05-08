|
ROBERT, WILLIAM H, III
74, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was the husband of Christine (Gibbons) Robert; father of Scott Robert (Vivian) and Sarah Borowski; grandfather of Scott Robert, Jr., Nicholas and Samantha Borowski; brother of Paula Pruzan, Holly O'Donnell and Christopher Robert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15th at 10am in St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck School House Road, Charlestown. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019