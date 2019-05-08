Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Chapel
2079 Matunuck School House Road
Charlestown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Robert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H Robert III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William H Robert III Obituary
ROBERT, WILLIAM H, III
74, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was the husband of Christine (Gibbons) Robert; father of Scott Robert (Vivian) and Sarah Borowski; grandfather of Scott Robert, Jr., Nicholas and Samantha Borowski; brother of Paula Pruzan, Holly O'Donnell and Christopher Robert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15th at 10am in St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck School House Road, Charlestown. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now