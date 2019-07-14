|
SHIELDS III, WILLIAM H.
91, of Johnston, died peacefully on July 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Helen M. (Mitson) Shields. Born in Newport, he was the son of the late William H. Shields, Jr. and Julia F. (Daly) Shields.
He was a WWII veteran serving in the United States Army. He was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island. He worked in the insurance and real estate industry.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Michael (Karen), Patricia King (Jack), Joseph (Anne), John (Donna d.), and William (Robin). He was the grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 16.
His funeral will be held Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Scituate. Calling Hours will be held Monday, 4-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Feeney Council, Scholarship Fund, 144 Danielson Pike, Scituate, RI 02857.
for complete obituary see: winfieldandsons.com
Published in The Providence Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019