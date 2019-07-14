Home

Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
8:45 AM
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Scituate, RI
View Map
William H. Shields III Obituary
SHIELDS III, WILLIAM H.
91, of Johnston, died peacefully on July 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Helen M. (Mitson) Shields. Born in Newport, he was the son of the late William H. Shields, Jr. and Julia F. (Daly) Shields.
He was a WWII veteran serving in the United States Army. He was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island. He worked in the insurance and real estate industry.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Michael (Karen), Patricia King (Jack), Joseph (Anne), John (Donna d.), and William (Robin). He was the grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 16.
His funeral will be held Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, Scituate. Calling Hours will be held Monday, 4-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Feeney Council, Scholarship Fund, 144 Danielson Pike, Scituate, RI 02857.
for complete obituary see: winfieldandsons.com
Published in The Providence Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019
