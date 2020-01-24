|
TYLER, WILLIAM H., "BILL"
85, of Coventry, passed away Thursday morning, January 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of Annette T. (Flamand) Tyler. Born in Providence, a son of the late Claude and Virginia Tyler. Father of William H. Tyler, Jr. and his wife Joann, Jane B. Tyler and her husband Jim and John M. Tyler and his wife Kelsey. Grandfather of Brayden and Kaylie. He was the father of the late Timothy Peter Tyler and Robert Tyler and brother of the late Claude Tyler, Jr.
A Navy Veteran, Bill worked as an outside electrician foreman at General Dynamics in Groton, CT for thirty-two years before retiring in 1989.
He was awarded a Governor's Life Saving Certificate in November of 1950 for successfully saving a woman who had fallen through the ice on a river in Warwick, RI. Bill was the epitome of a great husband and father who was a family man with a heart of gold. He always be remembered for his loyalty, hard work ethic and selfless heart.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 pm in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 in his memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 24, 2020