CAIN, WILLIAM HARRISON. "PA"
91, formerly of Johnston, beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (Gesualdi) Cain passed away on April 14 at Golden Crest Nursing Centre.
Born in Los Angeles, California on August 7, 1928, he was the son of the late William E. Cain and Helen (Knudson) Cain. He was the brother of the late Judy Dyjor.
Loving father of Christine Murphy and Paula Sutcliffe and father-in-law to John Murphy and Barry Sutcliffe. He was Pa to his cherished grandchildren, William Murphy (Amy), Jill Murphy Hungerford (David), Leanne DeMarco (Daniel), Bradford Sutcliffe, Aaron Sutcliffe (Daliah), Mark Sutcliffe (Depinder), and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Arielle, Layla, Addison, Cameron, Bailey and Olivia.
He was adored and loved by his brothers-in-law Vito Gesualdi, Albert Gesualdi and the late Joseph Gesualdi, and sisters-in-law Jean Gesualdi and the late Audrey Gesualdi, Thelma Gesualdi, and Phyllis Gesualdi and his many nieces and nephews.
Bill joined the Navy right out of high school. His ship, the USS Lloyd Thomas, sailed around the world stopping in Newport, RI where he met the love of his life, Ann. They were married for 67 years before Ann passed.
Bill worked for Gorman's Bakery and later Nissan's bakery for over 20 years. He then became a school bus driver in Johnston where he worked for many years.
He enjoyed playing cards with the other Golden Crest residents until the quarantine and always loved eating Mexican food. Most of all he loved to watch the Price is Right. Even on his last day he was waiting to watch it. He even appeared on the show in 1996.
His funeral service and burial will be private with a public memorial to be held at a later date. Memorial gifts in his honor may be made to the Rhode Island Food Bank. (rifoodbank.org). For online condolences and updates, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2020