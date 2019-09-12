Home

Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
William H.C. "Bill" Jenison Sr. Obituary
JENISON, SR. , WILLIAM H.C. "BILL"
82, passed away September 10, 2019. Husband of the late Shirley A. (Collard) Jenison. Father of Kathy Neville, Ronne Cabral, Lori Coogan, William H.C. Jr., Lance, Steven, Paul, Glenn, Mark, and Jaime Jenison.
Funeral Service Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (Route 3), Coventry. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Coventry. Visitation Thursday (TODAY) 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
