|
|
JENISON, SR. , WILLIAM H.C. "BILL"
82, passed away September 10, 2019. Husband of the late Shirley A. (Collard) Jenison. Father of Kathy Neville, Ronne Cabral, Lori Coogan, William H.C. Jr., Lance, Steven, Paul, Glenn, Mark, and Jaime Jenison.
Funeral Service Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (Route 3), Coventry. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Coventry. Visitation Thursday (TODAY) 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019