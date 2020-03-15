|
|
BRAYMAN, WILLIAM J.
81, of Jamestown, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Susan (Perry) Brayman. They had been married for 55 years and lived in the house they built in Jamestown for all that time.
Born in San Francisco, CA he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Joan (Russell) Brayman.
He was a US Navy Veteran. Bill was a crane operator with IUOE Local 57 before retiring. He enjoyed tending to the cows on Dutra Farm after retiring.
He was a former Captain of the Jamestown Fire Department Engine 3 and enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling
Besides his wife he leaves his three sons, William J. Brayman and his wife Helen Flanagan of Redondo Beach, CA, David M. Brayman and his wife Andrea of Jamestown and Matthew J. Brayman and his wife Wendy of Charlestown, RI; and six grandchildren, Madison, Alexis, Abigail, Katy, Ian and Hannah Brayman.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care, 1350 Division Road, Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2020