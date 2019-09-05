Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy's Church
1799 Warwick Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William DeFusco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. DeFusco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. DeFusco Obituary
DeFUSCO, WILLIAM J.
age 92 of Wingate Avenue, Warwick, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Mary A. (Paolo) DeFusco. They were married for 69 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Anthony and Teresa (Ricci) DeFusco, Bill lived in Warwick for most of his life. A 1945 graduate of Aldrich High School, he was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
Bill was employed at the former Leesona Corporation and Garofalo Inc. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Williams Church. An avid sportsman, Bill skied and played baseball, tennis, golf, and hockey well into his senior years, and cycled every bike path in Rhode Island. He was a tireless supporter of any and every one of his grandchildren's pursuits.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by a son, William DeFusco of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; two daughters, Jean T. DeFusco of Coventry and Dianne J. DeFusco, M.D., of Bethany, CT; his twin brother, Anthony J. DeFusco of East Greenwich; and five grandchildren, David DeFusco, Michael DeFusco, Jenna DeFusco, Emma Golub, and Anna Golub. He was the brother of the late Gloria Oliver and Thelma Zompa.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 9 a.m. at the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Timothy's Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Because he was an ardent Boston Red Sox fan, in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, Boston, M.A. www.barrettandcotter.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
Download Now