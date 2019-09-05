|
|
DeFUSCO, WILLIAM J.
age 92 of Wingate Avenue, Warwick, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Mary A. (Paolo) DeFusco. They were married for 69 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Anthony and Teresa (Ricci) DeFusco, Bill lived in Warwick for most of his life. A 1945 graduate of Aldrich High School, he was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
Bill was employed at the former Leesona Corporation and Garofalo Inc. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Williams Church. An avid sportsman, Bill skied and played baseball, tennis, golf, and hockey well into his senior years, and cycled every bike path in Rhode Island. He was a tireless supporter of any and every one of his grandchildren's pursuits.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by a son, William DeFusco of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; two daughters, Jean T. DeFusco of Coventry and Dianne J. DeFusco, M.D., of Bethany, CT; his twin brother, Anthony J. DeFusco of East Greenwich; and five grandchildren, David DeFusco, Michael DeFusco, Jenna DeFusco, Emma Golub, and Anna Golub. He was the brother of the late Gloria Oliver and Thelma Zompa.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 9 a.m. at the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Timothy's Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Because he was an ardent Boston Red Sox fan, in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, Boston, M.A. www.barrettandcotter.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 5, 2019