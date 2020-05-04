|
DI RAIMO, WILLIAM J.
92, of Providence, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Rose Marie (Altieri) DiRaimo for 68 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Mario and Pauline (Acciardo) DiRaimo.
Mr. DiRaimo was a Superintendent for Gammino Construction for 35 years and was Vice President of DiRaimo Construction for 15 years before retiring. He was an Army Veteran of World War II. He loved spending summertime at his home in Jamestown, where he enjoyed boating, gardening, landscaping and wine making. An accomplished artist, he also enjoyed oil painting in his spare time.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his two loving children, William DiRaimo Jr. and Paula DiRaimo. He was the brother of the late Michael DiRaimo, Pasco DiRaimo and Anna Cappelli.
Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, Mr. DiRaimo's funeral and burial with Military Honors will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated when it is safe for family and friends to gather again. Donations in Mr. DiRaimo's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 74817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 4, 2020