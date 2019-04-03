Home

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Four Corners Community Chapel
200 Angell Road
Cumberland, RI
View Map
William J. Guise Obituary
GUISE, WILLIAM J.
of Central Falls passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 29, 2019 at home. Born in Providence, a beloved son of Jonathan and Rosina (Puleo) Guise of Lincoln, he had lived in Central Falls and Lincoln all of his life.
William was a teacher's aide for the Pawtucket School Department for the past 9 years. He was respected and loved by his students and colleagues. He earned his Associate's Degree at CCRI.
Besides his beloved parents, he is survived by his loving sister, Annie Green and her husband, Nathan of Lincoln; his loving brother, RI DEM Police Officer Harold Guise and his wife, Erin of Warwick; and his beloved nieces and nephews, Helen, Charlotte, George and Vivian Green, all of Lincoln, and Jonathan Guise II of Warwick; his girlfriend, T. Chanel Jones of Newport; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
William was artistic, strong, and brilliant. He had many talents including art, rock climbing, dancing and most of all being a wonderful friend.
His Service of Remembrance & Thanksgiving will be held Saturday, April 6 at 11 A.M. in Four Corners Community Chapel, 200 Angell Road, Cumberland. His burial will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln Friday 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in William's memory to Four Corners Community Chapel, P.O. Box 7128, Cumberland, RI 02864 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
