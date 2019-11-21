|
|
HAZELWOOD, WILLIAM J., WFD (ret.)
86, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Kent Hospital. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth J. (Reynolds) Hazelwood, and a son of the late Robert and Mary (Hall) Hazelwood. He was a member of the Warwick Fire Dept. for 33 years before retiring, and the Warwick Fire Fighters Association. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Wilcox American Legion Post. He is survived by his children, Denise Doughty, John Hazelwood, Lori Hazelwood, Dawn LaPlume, Michelle Cockshutt, Robert Hazelwood, and the late William Hazelwood; twenty grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Margaret Rubberia, Ann LaColle, Mary Vigeant, Catherine McGregor, Arthur, Jake, and Robert Hazelwood. A visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 8-9 AM with a service to follow at 9 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to VNA Care New England Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 21, 2019