Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel
2435 Warwick Ave.
Warwick, RI
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel
2435 Warwick Ave.
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hazelwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Hazelwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Hazelwood Obituary
HAZELWOOD, WILLIAM J., WFD (ret.)
86, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Kent Hospital. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth J. (Reynolds) Hazelwood, and a son of the late Robert and Mary (Hall) Hazelwood. He was a member of the Warwick Fire Dept. for 33 years before retiring, and the Warwick Fire Fighters Association. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Wilcox American Legion Post. He is survived by his children, Denise Doughty, John Hazelwood, Lori Hazelwood, Dawn LaPlume, Michelle Cockshutt, Robert Hazelwood, and the late William Hazelwood; twenty grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Margaret Rubberia, Ann LaColle, Mary Vigeant, Catherine McGregor, Arthur, Jake, and Robert Hazelwood. A visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 8-9 AM with a service to follow at 9 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to VNA Care New England Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -