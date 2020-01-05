|
LANGLOIS, WILLIAM J. "BILL"
77, of West Warwick, passed away at Kent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was the husband of Joan T. (Czerkiewicz) Langlois for 55 years. Born in West Warwick, he was a son of the late Joseph G. and Stephanie (Pankiewicz) Langlois.
Mr. Langlois owned & operated the Original New York System Restaurant on Main St. in Arctic with his wife Joan for 30 years. Previously, he worked as a truck driver for Railway Express. Bill liked to travel, especially to Puerto Rico, and he loved working in his yard. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriot fan. He loved his family and was always there if they needed him. He especially loved being with his 10 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was a member of Club Frontenac, Club Jogues, Phenix Sportsmen's Club, and the Crompton Vets. He sponsored & played in W.W. semi-fast & slow pitch Softball, P.V. Bowling League and Volley Ball.
He was the father of William J. Langlois Jr. and wife Robin of Harrisville, Donna Ferrucci and husband Michael of Hope, and Tammy Heon of West Warwick. He was the brother of Stephen Langlois of Florida, Carol Bedard of West Warwick, Deborah Keenan King of Coventry, and the late Edward Langlois and Sandra Stukus.
His Funeral will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte. 117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in SS John & James Church. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery. Visiting hours Monday, 4- 7 pm. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 5, 2020