Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Resources
More Obituaries for William McGair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. McGair Jr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. McGair Jr. Obituary
McGair, Jr., William J.
William J. McGair, Jr., formerly of Edgewood, RI, son of the late Hon. William J. and Rita M. McGair, passed away at his home in Milwaukee, WI on July 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Wojcik); loving father of Jeremiah, Sarah and Matthew; proud grandfather of Jordan and cherished elder brother of Joseph, James, Marcia, Marilyn, Marion, Robert and Thomas.
Subsequent to earning his Providence College Graduate Degree, Bill was the Guidance Department Chairperson in the Madison County, Wisconsin School Department. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on July 19, 2019, at St. Sebastian's Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Bill served his parish with his musical talents.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now