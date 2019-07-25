|
McGair, Jr., William J.
William J. McGair, Jr., formerly of Edgewood, RI, son of the late Hon. William J. and Rita M. McGair, passed away at his home in Milwaukee, WI on July 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Wojcik); loving father of Jeremiah, Sarah and Matthew; proud grandfather of Jordan and cherished elder brother of Joseph, James, Marcia, Marilyn, Marion, Robert and Thomas.
Subsequent to earning his Providence College Graduate Degree, Bill was the Guidance Department Chairperson in the Madison County, Wisconsin School Department. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on July 19, 2019, at St. Sebastian's Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Bill served his parish with his musical talents.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019