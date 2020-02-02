|
Menard Sr., William J.
76 of Lincoln, RI passed away on January 31, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with illness. He was born on May 10, 1943 to Ann (Morgan) and Eugene Menard.
Bill grew up in Central Falls and was a member of the former Holy Trinity Church which he loved. During his time there he served on the parish council and various church boards. He had a very strong faith which he leaned on throughout his life.
Bill was a Deputy Sheriff for Providence County for over 25 years. He was also employed by Texas Instruments and Lincoln Greyhound Park. He was the Vice President of the Rhode Island Retired Deputy Sheriff's Association and was a member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Cumberland.
Bill loved sports especially the Red Sox. He enjoyed photography, music, dancing and playing cards; he was a lover of animals, especially dogs.
Bill was the former husband of the late Barbara Rowan Menard. He is survived by his five children, Karen Corrigan (Chris), Susan, William "Mike" and Stephen Menard and Eileen Manchester all of Little Compton, Rhode Island. He leaves his six grandchildren: Brett and Miles Corrigan; Michael and Miranda Menard and Rowan and Samantha Manchester.
Bill also leaves behind his cousin John Morgan, who he referred to as his brother, as well as his loving cousins and family of Washington County, Rhode Island.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor located at 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, Rhode Island 02860 or the Rhode Island SPCA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 6th at 9:30am in Holy Spirit Parish, (St. Matthews) Dexter St, Central Falls. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4pm until 7pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020