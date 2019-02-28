The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
1804 Atwood Ave.
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
William J. Moran Obituary
Moran, William J.
"Bill" 77 of Smithfield, passed away February 22, 2019. He was the former husband of Angela Moran. Father of William J. Moran, Julie Simoneau, Jean Moran, Janet Damiano and Joy Moran. His funeral is Friday at 9 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Visitation Friday morning 8-9 a.m. for full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
