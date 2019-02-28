|
|
Moran, William J.
"Bill" 77 of Smithfield, passed away February 22, 2019. He was the former husband of Angela Moran. Father of William J. Moran, Julie Simoneau, Jean Moran, Janet Damiano and Joy Moran. His funeral is Friday at 9 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Visitation Friday morning 8-9 a.m. for full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019