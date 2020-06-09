O'COIN Jr., William J.
William J. O'Coin, Jr., Esq., 85 years of age, passed on Saturday, June 6, 2020, following a faith-based and honorable life of personal and professional accomplishments. William's Life Celebration will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 beginning with the family receiving guests at 9:30 AM in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
Online memorial/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.