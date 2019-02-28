PALMER, CPD, DET. WILLIAM (BILL) J.

53, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ann (DeBalsi) Palmer. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Thomas J., Sr. and Elaine M. (Carmody) Palmer.

Bill was a twenty-eight-year veteran of the Cranston Police Department and an instructor at the New England Institute of Technology Criminal Justice Program.

In addition to his wife, he was the loving father of Billy Palmer, Jr., and twins, Jenna and Joseph Palmer, all of Cranston; brother of Thomas J. Palmer, Jr. (CPD ret.) and his wife, Michelle of Cranston, and Karen Ragosta and her husband Robert of Cranston; son-in-law of Dr. and Mrs. Anthony J. DeBalsi of Cranston; brother-in-law of Tony DeBalsi and his wife Patty of West Warwick, David DeBalsi of Cranston, Thomas DeBalsi and his wife, Kristin of New Hampshire, and the late Paul DeBalsi and his surviving wife, Bonnie of Cranston. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as his beloved dog, Sedona.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 4 – 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Palmer Memorial Fund, 26 Cartier St., Cranston, RI 02920 or to the New England Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, PO Box 13, Somerville, MA 02143 (please make checks payable to "NE COPS").

Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019