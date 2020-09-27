1/1
William J. Siravo
{ "" }
SIRAVO, WILLIAM J.
99, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Reed) Siravo. Born in Johnston, he was the son of the late Michele and Pauline (Palumbo) Siravo.
A WWII US Army Air-Force Veteran, Bill served his country as a B29 radio-operator, Squadron 325, and was honorably discharged as Corporal in 1946.
Bill was a steadfast and innovative businessman. With grit and perseverance, he built his businesses from the ground up. He founded 'Sunny Products Inc.', a food processing and wholesaling company, at which Bill invented his own potato-freezing technique. And 'Siravo Designs,' a company that manufactured and distributed Bill's jewelry designs.
In 1953, Bill married Carolyn Reed and moved into the home they built together. They would go on to raise five children in that home, enjoying 67 years together, and leaving only for cherished ski trips with friends to North Conway or Europe. Bill was willfully persistent in his passions, skiing every year until he was 90. He also loved foreign cars and could often be seen in his beloved 1980 BMW 850, stopping home from work to feed the swans at the pond or on a drive to get ice cream cones for the dogs, eagerly waiting in the front seat. Bill's tenacity, compassion, and unwavering humor inspired all those who were fortunate enough to know him. He will be deeply missed.
Besides his wife, William is survived by his loving children, Susan Siravo, Lee Eddy, Mary Wheeler and her husband Geoffrey, William J. Siravo, Jr. and his wife Brenda, Stephen Siravo and his wife Kate; cherished grandchildren Dr. Reed Love and wife Laura, Stetson, Taylor and Zach Eddy, Emily, Carolyn, and Isabel Wheeler, Olivia Siravo, and great grandson Leland James Love. He was the brother of the late Martin Siravo, Margaret Susi, Anthony Siravo, Mary Marinucci, Doris Vetesse, and Emilie Siravo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 29, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston, and the burial to follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name can be made to the VNA of Care New England Hospice Care or the Robert Potter League for Animals Shelter.

Published in The Providence Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
