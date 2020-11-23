SMITH, William J.
89, a retired lineman for New England Telephone passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Morgan Rehabilitation Center in Johnston. He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Harrington) Smith. William was the beloved father of William J. Smith Jr. (Alicia), Maryellen E. Smith, Daniel P. Smith (Julie Horwitz) and Patricia M. Smith-Disu (Dixon); Loving grandfather of Liam, Olivia and Zachary; brother of the late Charles A Smith Jr. and Helen Kelley. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Mr. Smith was a US Airforce Veteran of the Korean War.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, November 25 at 10am in the Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr, Cranston. Visiting hours Tuesday, November 24, from 7-9pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home 2435 Warwick Ave, Warwick. Private burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Genesis Center 620 Potters Ave, Providence, RI 02907 would be appreciated. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, Visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com