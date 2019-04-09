Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
William Souza
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
William J. Souza Obituary
SOUZA, WILLIAM J.,
73, passed away April 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diane M. (Schindler) Souza, children; Brian J. Souza (Deena) and Michelle M. Dube (Rob), grandchildren; Danielle and Jacob Souza and Emily and Madisen Dube and a sister, Arlene Petersen.
Funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours: Wednesday, April 10th 4-7pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
