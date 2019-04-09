|
SOUZA, WILLIAM J.,
73, passed away April 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diane M. (Schindler) Souza, children; Brian J. Souza (Deena) and Michelle M. Dube (Rob), grandchildren; Danielle and Jacob Souza and Emily and Madisen Dube and a sister, Arlene Petersen.
Funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours: Wednesday, April 10th 4-7pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 9, 2019