STUCKEY JR., WILLIAM J.
72, of North Providence, passed away on Sunday, April 26th. He was husband of the late Janice M. (Swift) Stuckey and the father of Alissa M. Stuckey.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late William J. and Grace (O'Neill) of Providence.
He was retired after 35 years at Bridgestone-Firestone as a corporate executive.
A graduate of LaSalle Academy, he received a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Accounting at Bryant University.
He served as a specialist for the RI Air National Guard in the 120th Transportation Company until 1975.
William had a passion for sports and was an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, Red Sox and New York Giants. His hobbies included collecting coins, golfing, travel to the beach and Maine.
He was known for his sharp wit and offering unsolicited advice on all matters to his friends and family. His sarcasm was unmatched.
A proud man and father, he is survived by his daughter Alissa M. Stuckey and her partner Michael.
He is the brother to and survived by his sisters Cheryl Leaver of Little River, South Carolina and Margie Muschiano of Coventry. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families.
His burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to the J.F. Skeffington Funeral Home & Cremations
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2020