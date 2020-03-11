|
McCormick, William John
86, of Cranston, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Claire T. (Verville) McCormick for sixty-one years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Matthew J. and Mary E. (Phillips) McCormick.
Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology and Johnson & Wales University. He worked as the New England Regional Manager of Government and Industry Relations for the Insurance Services Office. He was also the Manager of the R.I. Joint Reinsurance Association and a R.I. Marketing Representative for America Universal Insurance Company.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a sister, Isabelle McElroy of Scituate and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Edward F. McCormick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr, Cranston. Calling Hours on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4-7PM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2020