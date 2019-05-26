Home

Prisco , William Joseph
William J. Prisco Sr., 74, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Surfside Beach, SC. He leaves behind his wife Sheri DeZern, his son William J. Prisco Jr. and his wife Stacy Carter Prisco,son Keith Richard Prisco and his wife Suzanne Lopez Prisco, stepsons CJ and Drew Swank, and granddaughters Ashley, Julia, Lola and Olive Prisco.
for full Obituary go to
https://www.myrtlebeachfuneralhome.com/obituary/william-prisco
Published in The Providence Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019
