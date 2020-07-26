CURTIS, WILLIAM L.
73, of Georgetown, FL who died on July 18, 2020, was the beloved husband of Marjorie R. (Jenison) Curtis.
Father of Chandra Dusseault (husband Jeff) and the late Corrin Curtis. Grandfather of Dylan and Rosalind Dusseault. Brother of David Curtis (wife Ann), John Curtis and Mona Curtis. Step-father of David, Rebecca and Thomas Rideout (wife Beckey). Grandfather of Ashley Pagán (husband Jonathan), Thomas Rideout Jr. (wife Jasmine) & Tyler Rideout. Great grandfather of Isabella, Iliana & Isaiah Pagán, Nevaeh & Zariah Rideout. Brother-in-law of Ron Jenison (Barb Turner).
A Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, Bill worked as a machinist at Carbon Technology in Exeter and as a custodian for the Chariho Regional School District. He was a member of Quidnessett Baptist Church.
Calling hours at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Monday 2-4 PM. Cloth face coverings must be worn and social distancing observed. Funeral service and burial in RI Veterans Cemetery will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
). Complete obituary and condolences at www.carpenterjenks.com
.