Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St
Cranston, RI 02905
(401) 781-1188
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St.
Cranston, RI
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:15 AM
Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St.
Cranston, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Peter Church
350 Fair St.
Warwick, RI
View Map
William L. Hickey Jr. Obituary
HICKEY, JR., WILLIAM L.
Passed away on December 11, 2019. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline (Lussier) Hickey. Born in Providence, he was the youngest of twelve children, in the family of William L. Hickey and Katherine (Pierce) Hickey.
Bill retired from Verizon after a long career as a telephone lineman and alarm specialist. He was active in RI politics all his life as a campaign volunteer and ward committee member in Warwick.
Bill's proudest achievement was his rank of Command Sergeant Major for the RI Army National Guard. He was dedicated to his command at the 126th Aviation Regiment in Quonset. This position inspired the affectionate nickname "Grambo" from his grandson. He has been known as Grambo ever since.
Bill was devoted to his family. He was a proud supporter of his wife, daughters and grandsons. His great grandchildren were adored. Bill's support and kindness was far reaching, spread amongst extended family, the community and anyone who was in need. Our father taught how to give to others and how to love unconditionally.
Bill is survived by his daughters JoAnn Niksa (Ronald), Jean Pascucci (Edward), grandsons Ronald Pascucci (Jessica), Joseph Pascucci (Elizabeth) and great grandchildren Gemma and Maverick.
Funeral Tuesday at 10:15 AM from the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston, Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Church, 350 Fair St. Warwick at 11:15 AM
Calling Hours Monday 4:00-7:00 PM
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to , One Capital Hill level G, Providence, RI 02903
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
