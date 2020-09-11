Hird, Jr., William L.
William L. Hird, Jr., 65, of Narragansett passed into eternal life on September 6, 2020.
He was born in Providence, the son of the late William L. Hird, Sr. and Clare M. (Healy) Hird.
Mr. Hird is survived by his sisters; Marilynn Kernan and her husband Kevin of Warwick, Kathleen Hamill and her husband Ron of Wakefield, and Joanne Aunchman and her husband Michael of Warwick. Bill also leaves seven nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews, many relatives and friends.
His funeral will be private due to the Covid 19 regulations. The burial will be in the family lot at Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery.