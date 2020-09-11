1/1
William L. Hird Jr.
Hird, Jr., William L.
William L. Hird, Jr., 65, of Narragansett passed into eternal life on September 6, 2020.
He was born in Providence, the son of the late William L. Hird, Sr. and Clare M. (Healy) Hird.
Mr. Hird is survived by his sisters; Marilynn Kernan and her husband Kevin of Warwick, Kathleen Hamill and her husband Ron of Wakefield, and Joanne Aunchman and her husband Michael of Warwick. Bill also leaves seven nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews, many relatives and friends.
His funeral will be private due to the Covid 19 regulations. The burial will be in the family lot at Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
