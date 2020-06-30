STEDMAN, WILLIAM L., SR.
87, of Wakefield, on June 26. Husband of the late Jeanne (Langdon) Stedman; father of Lori Calcagni, William, Jr., Jeffrey, Timothy, and Matthew Stedman. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, Wakefield, Wednesday 10- 11 am followed by a service at 11 am. For full obituary and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.