Lamarre, William76, passed on November 10, 2020. He had been employed by the City of Pawtucket for many years. He is survived by two daughters, Donna Parkinson (Arthur) and Corrine Bruno, two grandchildren, Jaime and Chelsea, several cousins, and many dear friends including his special K9 friend Princess. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17th at 10am with a service at 11am. Burial will follow in Highland memorial Park, Johnson. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com