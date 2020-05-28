|
LASORSA, WILLIAM "BILL"
91, of Providence, passed away May 26. He was the loving husband of the late Norma (Berardinelli) Lasorsa. They were happily married for 60 years.
Bill was a loving, kind soul; and he was loved, respected and admired by all who knew him. Bill left his mark in song. Wherever he went he would hum a tune or sing a song that would bring a smile to anyone's face. You could always find Bill sitting outside of LaSalle Bakery with his friends telling stories, and enjoying a hot cup of coffee. Family was the most important thing to Bill. He loved spending time at the beach with his daughter and granddaughters. Norma was the love of his life, and his family is at peace knowing they are together again. Thank you to everyone who cared for him, especially the nurses and staff at Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston for their excellent care.
He is survived by a daughter, Denise Solomon and her husband Hon. Michael Solomon of Providence; a brother, Victor (Sal) Lasorsa of North Providence; two sisters, Mafalda Puopolo of North Providence and Mary Mondillo of Warwick; three granddaughters, Tarah (Solomon) Provencal, Alanna (Solomon) Scott and Lauren (Solomon) Monaco; six great grandchildren; Adelle, Milan and Deacon Provencal; Violet and Elliot Scott; and Michael Monaco; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Rose Barravecchia.
His funeral and burial will be private, with a Memorial Mass at a later date. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2020