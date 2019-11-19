|
|
LAUTIERI, WILLIAM "BILL"
80, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late William and Theresa Lautieri and was raised in West Warwick. A 1963 graduate of Providence College, Bill later went on to earn a Masters Degree from The University of Connecticut in 1973. After 30 years of service with the State of RI as a social worker, Bill retired at the age of 50 and went on to serve as a R.I. State Constable for another 25 years.
Bill was a sports enthusiast and devoted fan of Providence College basketball and the Boston Red Sox. He was an amazing father and grandfather and his greatest pleasure was time spent with his family. The family patriarch will be forever loved and missed!
Bill was the beloved husband of Phyllis (Cardillo) Lautieri and father of four loving children: Jacqueline Pezzullo of Cranston, and Marc, Leah and Michael Lautieri, all of Johnston. He also leaves behind his brother, Bro. Michael Lautieri of Conyers, Ga. and his son-in-law and friend Dean Mattson. "Papa Bill" was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren and one precious great grandson.
Calling hours are Thursday from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Nardolillo Funeral Home, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd, Cranston at 11:00 am. Burial is private. Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2019