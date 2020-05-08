Home

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE WILLIAM LAUTIERI Our hearts still ache in sadness Our silent tears still flow For what it means to lose you, Dad, no one will ever know. Although you can't be here, We're truly not apart, You'll never be forgotten You'll be living in our hearts Today we'll whisper "Happy Birthday" and ask the Lord above to kiss you gently on your cheek and give you all our love. Thinking of you today and always, Dad. MARC, LEAH, MICHAEL
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2020
