1/1
William M. "Bill" Halloran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HALLORAN, WILLIAM (BILL) M.
86, passed away on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Eileen (Hegarty) Halloran for 55 years, whom he would refer to as "the love of his life". He was the son of the late William T. and Katherine (Reilly) Halloran. He is survived by his loving and appreciative daughters, Sheila McPartlin (Richard), Michaela Otrando (Brian), Colleen Villandry (Kevin), and Aileen DeArruda (Jay). Bill was affectionately known as Grandpa/Papa to Patrick and Jack McPartlin, Nathan Otrando, Katie and Michael Villandry, and Liam DeArruda. He was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Emily Halloran Otrando. Bill is survived by his brothers Rev. Monsignor John Halloran and Edward Halloran. He was also the brother of the late Rev. Frederick Halloran and Ann Stone. As the respected and admired Uncle Billy, he was considered a legend by his numerous nieces and nephews. For full obituary please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved