HALLORAN, WILLIAM (BILL) M.
86, passed away on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Eileen (Hegarty) Halloran for 55 years, whom he would refer to as "the love of his life". He was the son of the late William T. and Katherine (Reilly) Halloran. He is survived by his loving and appreciative daughters, Sheila McPartlin (Richard), Michaela Otrando (Brian), Colleen Villandry (Kevin), and Aileen DeArruda (Jay). Bill was affectionately known as Grandpa/Papa to Patrick and Jack McPartlin, Nathan Otrando, Katie and Michael Villandry, and Liam DeArruda. He was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Emily Halloran Otrando. Bill is survived by his brothers Rev. Monsignor John Halloran and Edward Halloran. He was also the brother of the late Rev. Frederick Halloran and Ann Stone. As the respected and admired Uncle Billy, he was considered a legend by his numerous nieces and nephews. For full obituary please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com