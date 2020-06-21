William M. Lautieri
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FATHER'S DAY REMEMBRANCE WILLIAM M. LAUTIERI You were everything we needed And you were always there, Proud of us at every turn Full of love and care. So very understanding Of what was on our mind, Your patience never ending Your words so warm and kind. We miss you very much Dad And on Father's Day it's true, Our hearts are filled with wonderful loving memories of you. LOVE ALWAYS, MARC, LEAH AND MICHAEL


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved