FATHER'S DAY REMEMBRANCE WILLIAM M. LAUTIERI You were everything we needed And you were always there, Proud of us at every turn Full of love and care. So very understanding Of what was on our mind, Your patience never ending Your words so warm and kind. We miss you very much Dad And on Father's Day it's true, Our hearts are filled with wonderful loving memories of you. LOVE ALWAYS, MARC, LEAH AND MICHAEL





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store