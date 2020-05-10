|
|
MacDougall, William M. ("Willy", "Bill", "Mac")
75, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family at the RI Veterans Home on May 7, 2020. Willy was the husband of Marilyn (Leigh) for 53 years. Born in Bristol, he was the son of the late Warren J. and Anne F. (Rohrman) MacDougall. He lived the majority of his life in Laurel Park.
Father to two beloved children, Denise Languirand and her husband Paul of Barrington and Matthew MacDougall and his wife Lindsay of Ladera Ranch, CA. He was a proud and fun-loving grandfather to Will, Peter and Douglas Languirand and Nolan, Jack, Ryan, and Quinn MacDougall.
Willy is survived by his siblings Warren A, Peter, Charles, Paul, Duncan, Ann and Andrea. He was predeceased by his brother Michael. He was also a loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Willy always knew how to live life to the fullest. He graduated from Warren High School in 1962. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1963 to 1967 crossing the Pacific eight times. He served on the U.S.S. Tulare during the Vietnam conflict. Throughout his adult life, Willy served in many civic roles including: President of the LPIA, Warren Sewer Commissioner, Warren Town Councilman, Volunteer Fireman Central Fire Co. Engine 1, Washington Lodge #3 F.&A.M., and Elks Bristol County Lodge #1860.
With skills learned in shop class, Willy built two homes, a swimming pool and countless projects for family and friends. Willy will always be remembered for his love of singing the oldies, the 4th of July and his beloved shih-tzus.
After 23 years of service, Willy retired from UPS in 1995 affording him and Marilyn the opportunity and time to enjoy family, friends and much travel, along with a winter home in Florida.
Willy moved to the RI Veterans Home in 2017, where he made many friends. He was provided outstanding care by the staff there, to whom we are forever grateful.
Burial services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the RI Veterans Home Activity Fund, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol, RI 02809. www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020