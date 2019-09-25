|
McCAFFREY, WILLIAM M. "Bill"
89, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Eugene J. and Catherine V. (Atkinson) McCaffrey. Mr. McCaffrey was a school teacher for the Warwick School Department for thirty-two years and served as Department Head of Social Studies. A real estate broker, he was owner of McCaffrey Realty for sixty years. He served his country honorably as a Korean War US Coast Guard Veteran. Mr. McCaffrey was a graduate of Providence College Class of 1958, received his Master's in education from the University of Rhode Island, was a member of the South County Elks Lodge #1899, and the Warwick Council Knights of Columbus #2295. He was the brother of Robert F. McCaffrey, Irene A. Livsey, and the late Eugene J. McCaffrey Jr. former Mayor of the City of Warwick, and Jacqueline F. McCaffrey. He is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews, thirty-two grand-nieces and nephews, and five great-grand-nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:45 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Timothy Church, Warwick Ave at 11 AM. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours Friday 3-6PM. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory to St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019