WOODBINE, WILLIAM "BILL" M.
92 of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Constance "Connie" T. (Bileau) Woodbine. Born in North Kingstown on February 25, 1928, he was a son of the late Mitchell and May C. (McMahon) Woodbine.
Bill was employed by the Narragansett Electric Company where he worked as a lineman for many years, before retiring as a foreman.
Bill and Connie met on a blind date; and they were happily married for the past twenty-two years. Bill was the type of guy who added joy to everyone's life with his "country boy" smile. He was a loving husband and a supportive father to his children and step-children. Bill will be missed deeply by everyone who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, Connie, he is survived by his children, Margaret Mary Hethermart and husband Bill, Francis Woodbine and wife Diane, and Paul Woodbine; step-children, Charlene Harpin and husband David, Donna DelGreco and husband Steve, Tammy Hill and husband Jay, Alaina Roch and husband Gregory, and Michelle Nonis and husband Stephen. Bill is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sons, William Woodbine, Jr. and Dennis Woodbine; and two brothers, Robert Woodbine, Sr. and Gerald Woodbine.
A private committal service will take place in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020