Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Resources
More Obituaries for William Woodbine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. "Bill" Woodbine


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William M. "Bill" Woodbine Obituary
WOODBINE, WILLIAM "BILL" M.
92 of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Constance "Connie" T. (Bileau) Woodbine. Born in North Kingstown on February 25, 1928, he was a son of the late Mitchell and May C. (McMahon) Woodbine.
Bill was employed by the Narragansett Electric Company where he worked as a lineman for many years, before retiring as a foreman.
Bill and Connie met on a blind date; and they were happily married for the past twenty-two years. Bill was the type of guy who added joy to everyone's life with his "country boy" smile. He was a loving husband and a supportive father to his children and step-children. Bill will be missed deeply by everyone who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, Connie, he is survived by his children, Margaret Mary Hethermart and husband Bill, Francis Woodbine and wife Diane, and Paul Woodbine; step-children, Charlene Harpin and husband David, Donna DelGreco and husband Steve, Tammy Hill and husband Jay, Alaina Roch and husband Gregory, and Michelle Nonis and husband Stephen. Bill is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sons, William Woodbine, Jr. and Dennis Woodbine; and two brothers, Robert Woodbine, Sr. and Gerald Woodbine.
A private committal service will take place in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -