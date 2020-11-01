1/1
William Maciocio
MACIOCIO, WILLIAM
76, of Esmond, RI passed away October 18th 2020.
He is survived by two adoring daughters, Kristen Kelley and Jessica Macioci, a son-in-law, Kevin Kelley, along with four granddaughters, Kaitlin, Kassidy, MacKenzie and Kyleigh. A caring family man, those he leaves behind will honor his memory with love.
Bill was the son of the late William Anthony Maciocio and Margaret Isabel (Seyforth) Maciocio. A brother to the late James Shaw and Margaret Harris, he leaves behind Benjamin Macioci and his wife Susan.
Uncle to the late Jeffrey, David, & Pam Shaw, and Todd Harris, Bill is survived by Linda Harris, Kevin Macioci, and Diane Metz.
He graduated from North Providence High School in 1962. He joined the Army National Guard in 1965 and served for 8 years, followed by a career in construction.
Bill remained friends with his former wife Patricia (Smith) Macioci (M: 1968), until his passing.
He was an avid fisher, hunter, and golfer -- albeit not the most talented one. Gracious, kind, generous, and a bit wild, Bill was a fierce friend, a wonderful father, grandfather, and proud man.
Calling hours Thursday, November 5th from 5-7 pm in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904, would be appreciated.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
