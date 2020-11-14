Mellom, William "Bill"

William "Bill" Mellom of Pawleys Island S.C. Formerly of Riverside R.I.and Enfield CT. Beloved husband, brother, uncle and great uncle passed away at home on Nov. 11th after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Providence R.I. to Edward and Ruth (Conklin) Mellom on Feb. 28, 1938.

Bill graduated from East Providence High School (class of '55) and went on the study at the University of R.I. (class of '60).He was a man with a big heart who always offered a helping hand to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

He leaves behind his wife Joyce (Masters)Mellom of Pawleys Island S.C., his sister Elizabeth "Betty" Paiva of Riverside R.I., his niece Carolyn Venceslau of Marlborough CT, nephew Paul Paiva and wife Cathy of Middleboro MA., nephew Michael Paiva and wife Annette of Greenville R.I. and many neices and nephews.

Services will be at the convience of the family.



