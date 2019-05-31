The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
931 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI
Det. William "Billy" (Sgt. Ppd, Ret.) Merandi

Det. William "Billy" (Sgt. Ppd, Ret.) Merandi Obituary
MERANDI (Det. Sgt. PPD, Ret.), WILLIAM "BILLY"
52, of Cranston, formerly of East Providence, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at RI Hospital in Providence. Born in Providence, he was the cherished son of Dorothy A. (Lombari) Merandi of East Providence and the late William P. Merandi.
Billy became a Providence Police Officer in 1989 to go on to serve as Detective Sgt. and was the head of Special Victims Unit, Investigative Division. Billy received various awards of recognition prior to retiring in 2011. He was an accomplished classical pianist and performed in many venues including the Chopin and Chaminade Club. Billy's passion of bodybuilding began at the age of 14 and continued throughout his life.
Besides his mother, Billy was the devoted partner of Cindy A. Soccio of Cranston; loving brother of Maria A. Merandi of Norwood, MA and Claudia A. Merandi of East Providence; loving uncle of Francesca Merandi, Ava DelMonico and Samantha Foss; and dear stepfather of Ryan and Evan Soccio.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday, June 3rd at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco Church, 931 Atwood Ave., Johnston at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Special Olympics RI, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2019
