1/1
William Norton Grandgeorge
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRANDGEORGE, WILLIAM NORTON
age 86, retired professor of theatre at Roger Williams University, died on September 10, 2020 of congestive heart failure. He is survived by Nancy (Meginnes) Grandgeorge to whom he had been married to for 63 years. He was born in Aurora, Illinois, a son of the late Vernon H. and Genevieve (Norton) Grandgeorge. He had lived in Warren for 38 years.
He was the father of the late Margene Grandgeorge and is survived by his son, Mark V. Grandgeorge of Bristol and three grandsons, Brian, Jason (Emily Reid), Michael (Rhiannon Phillips) and two great grandchildren, Nyla and Matthew. He has two brothers, The Rev. Douglas Grandgeorge of Patterson, New York and Vernon Grandgeorge of East Palatka, Florida. One brother, Robert Grandgeorge of Somonuak, IL., preceded him in death.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Eucharist Service in Celebration of his life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM in St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 399 Hope Street, Bristol, interment will follow in the Memorial Garden of St. Michael's Church. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roger Williams University Mary J. Staab Memorial Scholarship Fund, One Old Ferry Road, Bristol, RI 02809-2921 or to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 399 Hope Street, Bristol, RI 02809.
Social distancing guidelines, use of face masks and seating capacity limits will be in place.
For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Service
02:00 PM
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sansone Funeral Home
933 Elizabeth St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 732-1060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sansone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 12, 2020
You are sadly missed and fondly remembered. You and Nancy are always in my thoughts.
Silvio Mancini
Friend
September 12, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved