GRANDGEORGE, WILLIAM NORTON
age 86, retired professor of theatre at Roger Williams University, died on September 10, 2020 of congestive heart failure. He is survived by Nancy (Meginnes) Grandgeorge to whom he had been married to for 63 years. He was born in Aurora, Illinois, a son of the late Vernon H. and Genevieve (Norton) Grandgeorge. He had lived in Warren for 38 years.
He was the father of the late Margene Grandgeorge and is survived by his son, Mark V. Grandgeorge of Bristol and three grandsons, Brian, Jason (Emily Reid), Michael (Rhiannon Phillips) and two great grandchildren, Nyla and Matthew. He has two brothers, The Rev. Douglas Grandgeorge of Patterson, New York and Vernon Grandgeorge of East Palatka, Florida. One brother, Robert Grandgeorge of Somonuak, IL., preceded him in death.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Eucharist Service in Celebration of his life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM in St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 399 Hope Street, Bristol, interment will follow in the Memorial Garden of St. Michael's Church. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roger Williams University Mary J. Staab Memorial Scholarship Fund, One Old Ferry Road, Bristol, RI 02809-2921 or to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 399 Hope Street, Bristol, RI 02809.
Social distancing guidelines, use of face masks and seating capacity limits will be in place.
