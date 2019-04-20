Home

Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Charles Church
8 Daniels St
Woonsocket, MA
View Map
William O'Donnell Obituary
O'Donnell, William
William T. "Bill" O'Donnell, 84, of Woonsocket, RI, formerly of Somerville and Boston, MA, died on April 18, 2019. Husband of Jean (McKenna) O'Donnell, father of Erin Catherine. Funeral will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12 PM in St. Charles Church, 8 Daniels St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-7 PM in the funeral home. For full obituary details visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 20, 2019
