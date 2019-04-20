|
O'Donnell, William
William T. "Bill" O'Donnell, 84, of Woonsocket, RI, formerly of Somerville and Boston, MA, died on April 18, 2019. Husband of Jean (McKenna) O'Donnell, father of Erin Catherine. Funeral will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12 PM in St. Charles Church, 8 Daniels St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-7 PM in the funeral home. For full obituary details visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 20, 2019