LEPORE, WILLIAM O., JR.
82, of Pawtucket, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late William O. Lepore, Sr. and Helen A. (Gaboriault) Lepore.
He was the loving, longtime companion of Carol L. Wooten. He was the brother of Janice Sarni and her husband Dr. Robert Sarni. He was the father of Lisa Lepore and husband Jay Byer, William O. Lepore, III, and Ariane Lepore and husband Dennis Keaten, and grandchildren Daniel Byer, David Byer, Jacob Tracey, and Drew Keaten.
Bill served as President of Bell Electric Service Company until 1990, then as President of Jefferson Electrical Corporation from 1990 to present. For decades, Bill maintained downtown Providence's decorative street lighting.
He was past president and governor of RI and Southeast Massachusetts chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association, a member of the State Building Code Standards Committee, a member of the RI Apprenticeship Council, serving as vice chairman, a member of the Board of Examiners of Electricians from 1990 to present, currently serving as chairman. He served as a member of IBEW Local Union #99 joint apprenticeship training committee and as a trustee of IBEW Local Union #99 pension and annuity committee.
Bill graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and Northeastern University with an associate degree in electrical engineering.
Bill loved to cook, go out to listen to live music, dance, have lunch at Angelo's, travel with Carol to favorite cities in the US, and especially take trips to Europe, making an annual trip to various parts of Italy.
His funeral will be Wednesday, February 5 at 9am from A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Ann's Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will be at Swan Point Cemetery. Visiting hours Tuesday, February 4, from 4-7pm at the funeral home. For directions or to send the family a condolence, please visit https://www.marianiandson.com/
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020