Home

POWERED BY

Services
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Adamo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. Adamo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William P. Adamo Obituary
ADAMO, WILLIAM P.
90, passed away on May 17, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen (Pacitti) Adamo. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Pasco and Esther (Campanella) Adamo. He was the sales manager of the men's department for Sears for over 40 years. He was a communicant of St. Anthony Church, a member of the Renaissance Alliance Lodge Sons of Italy North Providence. He was an avid golfer and was an officer of the original Louisquisset Golf Course. He also loved gardening, cooking, and woodworking.
He was the brother of Antoinette Cesaro and husband Dr. Paul Cesaro. He was the brother of the late Joseph A. Adamo and Evelyn Famiglietti. Besides his sister, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Friday May 24, 2019, calling hours will be 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to a in Bill's name.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
Download Now