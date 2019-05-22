|
|
ADAMO, WILLIAM P.
90, passed away on May 17, 2019. He was the husband of the late Helen (Pacitti) Adamo. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Pasco and Esther (Campanella) Adamo. He was the sales manager of the men's department for Sears for over 40 years. He was a communicant of St. Anthony Church, a member of the Renaissance Alliance Lodge Sons of Italy North Providence. He was an avid golfer and was an officer of the original Louisquisset Golf Course. He also loved gardening, cooking, and woodworking.
He was the brother of Antoinette Cesaro and husband Dr. Paul Cesaro. He was the brother of the late Joseph A. Adamo and Evelyn Famiglietti. Besides his sister, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Friday May 24, 2019, calling hours will be 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to a in Bill's name.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019