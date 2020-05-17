|
KUTNESKI, WILLIAM P. "BILL"
85, originally from Warwick, RI, passed away on May 11, 2020.
Born in September 1934, Bill was a 1952 graduate of Samuel Gorton High School where he excelled in basketball and football. Through high school, and for a short period after, Bill worked with his father at their family fish market, Rhode Island Fish Company in Providence. He served honorably in the Rhode Island Army National Guard 1952-1955. Soon after, Bill took up carpentry and constructed many homes and apartment buildings throughout Rhode Island into the 1970s. In 1976 he began work as a carpenter at Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, retiring as a general foreman in 2002. He took immense pride in his work at Electric Boat, displaying images around his home of the ships he helped to create. An avid fan of the UConn Huskies women's basketball team, the Boston Bruins and Red Sox, he rarely missed a televised game – during which he'd offer his own unique armchair coaching.
Bill, a friend of Bill W., is survived by his four children, Bill Jr., Diane, Jeffrey, and Paula (cleverly named after the children from The Family Circus comic-strip), and four grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Evelyn Kutneski, and his sister, Joan.
In lieu of public funeral services, Bill's immediate family will hold a private service, with an option for a more public celebration of life for his many friends and extended family at a future date. Arrangements are by Iannotti Funeral Home (iannottifh.com).
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020