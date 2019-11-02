Home

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
William R. Burns Obituary
BURNS, WILLIAM R.
72, of Providence passed away October 31, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Donald Burns.
Billy was a hard-working and kind gentlemen who loved being with family and friends. He was quick-witted and loved to joke around. He played hockey and enjoyed racing cars in his younger years. He helped build the Providence Civic Center and spent many years working for Citizens Bank until retiring. He was also a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.
He was the brother of Laurel Lobo and her husband Edward; the love of his life, his wife, Susan Brown; father of Brian Holroyd; step father of Dawn Brown; grandfather of 3 and uncle to several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Donald Burns and Marion Gagnon.
His funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 am in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a service in the funeral home at 10:00 am. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION MONDAY 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billy's memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 2, 2019
