William R. Calci
CALCI, WILLIAM R.,
84, of East Greenwich, passed at home surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was the husband of Eugenie C. "Jean" (Perras) Calci for 53 years.
Born in West Warwick, he was a son of the late Simione P. and Lillian (Ducharme) Calci.
William served in the US Army for 3 years during the Cold War. After honorable discharge, he went on to a 42 year career as an industrial and commercial refrigeration technician before retiring in 2002. He was employed at the former Peters Refrigeration Co., and Supervalue. Williams hobbies included roller skating, bowling and gardening both vegetables and flowers.
He was the father of Captain Kevin R. Calci, USPHS and his wife Mary Elizabeth of Mobile, AL, and Captain Keith A. Calci, Johnson Fire Dept. and his wife Keryn of Coventry. He was the grandfather of Zachary A. Calci, Courtney N. Calci, Nicholas J. Calci, and Timothy A. Calci. He was the brother of Alfred, Albert, Charles Calci, Florence LaRoche, Dolores Silva, Yvonne Tourgee, Carol Brodeur, Leona Calci, Diane Terilli, Lillian Adesso, Dorothy Senerchia, Cecile Nobre, and the late Jennie Plouffe, Joseph, Sam, Edward, Calci, and Blanche Patalano. William is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Monday, July 27, 2020, 8 am- 10 AM with a Memorial Service at 10 AM in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Inurnment with military honors at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Philanthropy Dept., VNA of Care New England, 300 Richmond St., Providence, RI 02903 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
JUL
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
July 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Also may the God of all comfort bring you peace.
