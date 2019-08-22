|
COSTANTINO, WILLIAM R.
78, of Cranston and Wakefield, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Marcia A. (Schultz) Costantino.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Erminio and Giovannina (Colannino) Costantino.
He received a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Accounting from Johnson & Wales University. He served in the US Army Special Forces.
Mr. Costantino was the Vice President and owner of Columbus Door Company. He was a member of the Special Forces Association, Chapter 48 and had served as President and Treasurer. He was also a member of the Pannese Society. He enjoyed traveling to Italy and was learning Italian.
Besides his wife, he leaves his siblings, Aldo Costantino, David Costantino, Velia Costantino, Erma Appolonia, Virginia Grande and her husband Kenneth and Beverly Rosedale and her husband Peter; his sister-in-law, Bette Costantino; and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Angelina Burton, Marie Simeone, Joseph, Ralph and Richard Costantino.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10am in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. His burial will be private. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A), Narragansett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RI , 1 State Street, #200, Providence, RI 02908 or to the Jonny Cake Center of Peace Dale, 1231 Kingstown Road, Peace Dale, RI 02879. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 22, 2019